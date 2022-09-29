Glenisk is rising like a phoenix a year after fire gutted Offaly organic yogurt factory

A year after fire destroyed the Glenisk yogurt factory in Co Offaly, the company is facing a new challenge as the energy price crisis becomes the latest obstacle.

Still rising from the ashes of the blaze in Killeigh, just outside Tullamore, the producers of the top organic brand of dairy products have installed solar panels on a temporary roof to fight the battle of rising costs.

It was on September 27 last year that the fire took hold at the family-run plant, which has provided jobs for about 90 local people and 50 organic milk suppliers for 35 years.

The fire started in an incubation room and spread quickly. Workers tried to extinguish it but had to vacate the building on safety grounds.

Even as the smoke rose from the ash and twisted metal the next day, managing director Vincent Cleary and his dedicated staff were looking for a way forward.

Employees, no matter what their position, rolled up their sleeves, took brushes in hand and helped clear enough debris for the building of Plan B – a temporary factory that has brought production up to about 60pc of pre-fire output. Plans for a new factory are now advanced.

“The immediate priority was everybody’s safety, but nobody was hurt and there was a sense of gratitude for that,” commercial director Emma Walls said.

“But after that, it was how do we continue to support the staff and our 50 suppliers of organic milk?”

“We had milk tankers out that afternoon as the factory burned, because obviously the cows or the goats didn’t know about the fire and they were continuing to milk.”

Ms Walls said using up the goats’ milk was not a problem because it was a smaller part of the business, but they had to buy the organic cows’ milk at the premium price from their suppliers to keep them in business and then sell it to co-ops at a lower price for a period.

“Within five days of the fire we resumed milk production, but that is less than 10pc of our business. The yogurt factory was completely gutted and everything had to be replaced from scratch,” Ms Walls said.

“The day after the fire, the work started and the planning began. We set a deadline of Christmas. We really wanted to be back at the beginning of January but we missed it by about a month.

“We were back in yogurt production by February 4 on selected lines. We’re still not back fully, but we’ve been phasing in ranges throughout the year.”

Ms Walls said the support they received from customers, retailers and even competitors in the market was a great encouragement.

“We rolled up the sleeves pretty quickly because there’s that sense that you become irrelevant very quickly if you sit back and take a few years to recover,” she said.

“So we knew we had to act fast. We knew we had to get some products out on the shelves. Did everything go our way? No, it definitely didn’t. There were headaches along the way. But, actually, by and large, things have been really good.”

Glenisk’s insurance company, FBD, was supportive, as were retailers and all of the supermarkets.

Ms Walls said: “And mostly, on the miserable days in the height of December when we knew we weren’t going to make our deadlines and there had been an outbreak of Covid, and a contractor was missing or whatever, we were still getting all of these incredibly lovely, kind, supportive messages.

“Customers were still saying, ‘We miss you’. So we weren’t operating in an abyss. We had that sort of comfort and support that kept everybody going.”

Ms Walls said the firm was still in its Plan B building, which “has the capacity to bring us back to 100pc of where we were”.

“But in the interim, our plan is to rebuild from scratch. We’ve designed a new factory and the intention then is that we will be carbon neutral,” she said.

“Once you get over the shock of it, there’s a huge opportunity there. Instead of just adding to a factory in an ad hoc way, as we’d been doing for the last 30 years as the business grew, there was an opportunity to sit down with a blank piece of paper and ask, ‘How do we design this from scratch and do all of those sensible things that make us environmentally sustainable?’

“That’s the process that we’re involved in now, but I think it will be realistically 2024 before we open the doors on the brand new building.

“In the meantime, the only thing that’s keeping us from being back to 100pc is machinery that we would have ordered over the past year that we’re waiting on to arrive.

“The machinery for the biggest line that’s still missing – a special strained yogurt that goes through a separation process – should be on site in November and we’d hope to be producing that by the end of the year and we’d be hitting our stride in January if all goes to plan.”

But challenges remain, and now energy and packaging costs are of concern.

“The effects have been significant, but we are trying to mitigate them with investment in renewables,” Ms Walls said. “One example is that the Plan B factory is covered with solar panels.

“The price of packaging has also risen massively as we replaced any plastics with carbon-neutral certified paper packaging.”