The director of Glenisk has said offers of money from strangers and the help of competitors following a fire that destroyed their factory was “humbling”.

Vincent Cleary, director of the dairy producer, said the company has begun producing goat’s milk as of this morning and they hope “the tears are behind us”.

A fire “decimated” the yoghurt plant on Monday afternoon but the company have been able to restart operations at the smaller milk plant this morning.

Emma Walls, commercial director of Glenisk, told Independent.ie that their aim is to have Yoghurt back on shelves by New Year’s Day.

“The team have worked miracles this week to get the milk factory up and running. After a pretty black week, it’s been a huge boost to us to have some product coming out of the factory and will be in stores Monday,” Emma said.

The company has received offers from “at least nine” competitors in Ireland, the UK and continental Europe to help and Emma said this was a “huge boost to morale”.

“We’ve received really practical offers. People telling us they have this specific machine that does this and that, that they have a trained operator and we can have all of that free-of-charge,” Emma said.

Ms Walls said the company had been “astounded” by the affection shown by customers, as well as emotional letters received from members of the public.

“One woman sent a letter to say that Glenisk yoghurt was the only thing their child could eat while going through cancer treatment and to be honest, that letter just broke me,” Emma said.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio this morning, Mr Cleary said the company even received a letter from an elderly couple in Cork that told him they “didn’t have much” but wanted to donate €1,000 towards the rebuild.

“Another Cork man, whom I only know vaguely, a barman I might briefly. He offered me €10,000. I've had people offering me services free-of-charge and experts wanting to come in and redesign the company factory for free. It’s humbling to say the least,” Vincent said.

He said Glenisk were “being creative” to hold onto all 90 staff they have.

“I’ve yet to figure it all out but we are fighting for our staff. We’ve a workforce that is an extension of our family. Most have been with us for up to 20 years. They’re skilled, so I can’t afford to let them go now and go hunting for them months afterwards.

“On Tuesday they came in willing to roll up their sleeves and start scrubbing fire damaged walls that probably can’t be saved but we will find something for them and be creative.

“I’m an optimist by nature and I’d like to hope the tears are behind us and we’re forward-looking now,” Vincent said.

Glenisk have been directing those who wish to donate anything towards their charitable partner, Self Help Africa, and Emma said the response has been so strong, the charity had to take on more volunteers to man the phones.

“They have just been flooded with donations and the campaign there is back on track and it looks as if we will be able to plant the two million trees that we need to. That has just blown us away,” Emma said.