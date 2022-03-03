‘Give with your head and heart’- People donating to Ukraine urged to do so through registered charities

People that are donating to Ukraine are being urged to do so through registered charities.

The Charities Regulator has issued a statement asking donators to ensure that any supplies or money that they are donating is actually going towards its intended purpose.

"The outpouring of support from Ireland for the Ukrainian people has been immense and underscores the inherent generosity and compassion of the Irish people,” Chief Executive of the Charities Regulator Helen Martin said.

“Members of the public are seeking to show their support in any way possible and are doing so in numerous ways.

"But we would ask them to give with their head, as well as their hearts.

"We would therefore remind anyone wishing to support the people of Ukraine to ensure that any donations they are making are going to registered charities that have a track record of providing the kinds of practical supports and assistance that the Ukrainian people, and those who are supporting them, need at this time.”

Ms Martin added that there are several existing registered charities operating in Ireland that have significant international experience in both providing assistance to refugees, and also operating within conflict zones.

“It is against the law in Ireland to set up a charity and to start collecting donations without being registered with the Charities Regulator,” she said.

"As anyone who has recently registered with the Charities Regulator will know, this registration process is, by necessity, a rigorous one.

"It is therefore essential that any member of the public that might wish to raise funds or provide other forms of assistance to Ukraine and its citizens, links to an existing registered charity that has an established organisational framework in place and experience of working in high-risk and dangerous environments.

"This will help ensure that donations go directly to those most in need.”

People can check online whether a specific Irish charity is registered at charitiesregulator.ie.