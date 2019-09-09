The mother of a three-year-old girl who died in a car crash has said a part of her is still alive after she donated her daughter's organs.

'Give someone else a chance' - mum of girl killed in car accident calls for bereaved parents to consider organ donation

Amy Dutil-Wall (35) urged any bereaved parent to consider organ donation, saying the knowledge that some of her daughter Estlin lives on keeps her going.

Amy's husband Vincent was driving Estlin from their home in Ennistymon to her crèche in Inagh, Co Clare, on the morning of March 15, 2017, when their car was in a collision with a truck.

Estlin suffered traumatic neck and brain injuries and her life support was switched off three days later.

Vincent suffered serious head injuries and was placed in an induced coma. Amy is now a full-time carer for Vincent who had to give up his picture framing business due to his brain injury.

"I had to say goodbye to my little girl, without my husband who was in a coma and we were advised not to tell him of her death for five weeks," said Amy.

"When I was sensitively asked about organ donation, I knew right away not to give it a second thought. 'Yes' came out of my mouth before I even had a chance to think but it seemed a ridiculous thing not to be able to give someone else a chance of life.

"They took my baby girl off life-support and I held her and felt the last beats of her heart. I do wish now that I held her longer but no amount of time would ever have been enough.

"I just kept thinking of the families that she would help as I handed her body over to the doctors for surgery.

"We have received letters from her recipients in the UK. Estlin's lungs went to a boy suffering from cystic fibrosis and her kidneys went to a 60-year-old man on dialysis.

"For me, giving up a piece of Estlin's life means she's not dead. There are integral parts of her that I made, that I grew inside of me, that I nurtured that are now still living on somewhere else.

"She has brought life to others."

