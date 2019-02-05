Give Mary Lowry her P45, daughter told Bobby Ryan before he vanished

The daughter of a man whose body was found in a farmyard tank two years after his disappearance has told how she advised her father to "P45" his partner, Mary Lowry.

Michelle Ryan agreed with the court that this meant a "dismissal".

The Central Criminal Court was also told how Robert Ryan, the son of deceased Bobby Ryan, called to Ms Lowry's farm on the day of his disappearance and felt she wanted him "out of the yard as quick as she could get him out".

Asked how she appeared, he replied: "Very shaken, very upset, emotional, very, very upset, crying."

Patrick Quirke (50), of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan (52), a DJ known as Mr Moonlight between June 3, 2011, and April 2013.

Mr Ryan went missing in June 2011 and his body was found in April 2013 in a tank on a farm at Fawnagown owned by Ms Lowry which was leased by the accused.

The court has previously heard that Mr Quirke was involved in an affair with Mary Lowry, his wife's sister-in-law and the widow of his late best friend, Martin Lowry.

The relationship went on from 2008 to 2010, when Ms Lowry ended it.

Ms Lowry then began a relationship with Bobby Ryan, which the prosecution alleges was the catalyst for the murder.

The trial was told yesterday how Bobby Ryan had asked his daughter to give him an "honest opinion" about his relationship with Ms Lowry following a weekend in Bundoran at the end of May 2011.

He and his daughter had an open conversation about his relationship with her, she told the court.

She said she had told her father that he "didn't need that" in his life and to the best of her knowledge, her father had finished the relationship that Tuesday.

It was late October to early November 2010 when she first met Ms Lowry at Foxes in Cashel, Co Tipperary. She noted she "chatted away" but had watched her father "like a hawk".

Ms Ryan said she had told Ms Lowry that if she was sensitive, her father "wasn't the one to be with because he wasn't shy" but Ms Lowry had "just laughed".

Robert Ryan Jnr told the Central Criminal Court how his parents had separated in early 2005 or 2006. His father lived in a council house at Boherlehane, outside Cashel.

Robert, his partner Leanne Hallissey and their baby daughter Amy - who were living in Ovens, Co Cork - would travel up and down to stay with him.

On June 2, 2011, it was Robert's birthday and he spent the day with his friend out with his racing car. It was 11.30pm when he got home and his father was not home. The next morning he noticed his work boots at the bottom of the stairs.

He again went to a friend's house and about 10.30am or 11am, returned to his father's house. Leanne told him someone had called for his father and from the description of the vehicle, realised it was his father's boss at Killough Quarry.

He drove to Killough and noticed his father's truck wasn't where it usually was.

He tried to phone his father but it went straight to voice mail.

Believing his father may have taken the day off because it was a beautiful day, he decided to go to Mary Lowry's house.

When he arrived, he didn't see anyone at the house and when he stopped, he looked in the rear-view mirror and Mary Lowry was standing there.

He later told gardaí he thought she must have been in the sheds because she would not have made it out of the house to that point so quickly.

He agreed with defence counsel Lorcan Staines SC that he previously told gardai: "She appeared shaking to me, as if after having a car accident."

He rolled down his window and, he told Mr Staines, Ms Lowry "mumbled" that she didn't know where his dad was and added: "We didn't have a fight."

He said he got a feeling "straight away something wasn't right" and added: "I knew something wasn't right about the way she was acting." He thought she had been crying, was "visibly shaking and very upset".

He refused to give her his phone number and said that if she heard anything, to contact his sister, Michelle.

Mr Ryan agreed with Mr Staines he had told Michelle not to tell Mary Lowry that he was on his way over.

He said when he met Ms Lowry at the farm, "I asked her that she must know where he is, he must be somewhere," adding that she said her father had mentioned something about a river when his mother had left.

Asked whether Ms Lowry had mentioned a lake, Mr Ryan replied that he was 90pc certain she said river.

Put to him that he had said Ms Lowry had been shaking, Mr Ryan said: "The only way I can describe it is you have a bad car crash and you get out. It was very strange."

Asked why he refused to give his phone number to Ms Lowry, he said: "I don't have an answer for it. I just didn't want her having it."

He told the court he knew "something bad happened in Bundoran" between his father and Mary Lowry.

Mr Staines put it to him that he had told gardaí how his father's friend Mary Glasheen would always have called to the house and Mr Ryan said: "We could never tell Mary Lowry that. She used to be very jealous."

Leanne Hallissey told the court she recalled the evening before Bobby Ryan's disappearance.

They were watching television together and Bobby Ryan was cooking his dinner. His phone was "going off and off and off", she said, and he was "kind of giving out" because he kept having to go over to check the phone.

"He said, 'I'd better go across and see what's wrong with her'," she recalled.

Meanwhile, Michelle Ryan told the court how she had been extremely concerned when her father failed to turn up for work that day and she was unable to contact him on his phone.

She told her aunt Ann Stapleton she had a "terrible feeling" that they were going to find her father's van in a woods but told the court she couldn't explain this feeling.

She contacted Ms Lowry who told her to come to her house for tea and who collected her.

Along the way, she claimed Ms Lowry became upset, saying: "I'm sorry, Shelley, I'm so, so sorry."

Ms Ryan asked whether Bansha Wood was close by and asked her to drive there first. They immediately saw Mr Ryan's silver Citroen van.

Ms Ryan said the van was unlocked and her father's DJ equipment was inside.

Having often driven the van herself, she said she realised the seat was pushed too far back, that it was parked in second or fourth gear and the position of the mirror was altered.

She told gardaí her father "was not the last person driving that van because everything was all wrong".

