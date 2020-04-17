'Give frontline workers national bravery award' - former Labour TD

A FORMER Labour TD who is now 'cocooning' because of Covid-19 has proposed a special national bravery award for healthcare workers involved in the frontline fight against the pandemic.

John Mulvihill (75), who won a Dáil seat for Labour in Cork East at the so-called 'Spring Tide' election of 1992, said that the award should be separate to a special pay review for healthcare staff once the virus crisis has ended.

"I think every doctor, nurse, paramedic, hospital worker and nursing home care giver should be honoured for the courage they have shown over these past few weeks," he said.

"Applauding them every evening is right and proper because they are true national heroes - but I believe a more permanent award is also well deserved."

The long-serving Labour councillor said everyone who served on the frontline against the virus should receive the special bravery award which they should then be allowed to wear as an honorific emblem on their uniforms or work clothing.

"It might just be a special badge or uniform pin but it would give permanent public recognition to the debt that everyone in Ireland owes them."

The Cobh-based retired politician said the future Government should now be "honour-bound" to address long-standing issues over pay within the healthcare sector.

"Words are cheap - hailing nurses and doctors as heroes and applauding them on TV each night is very easy to do. But they deserve pay recognition for what they have done for Ireland."

"It seems hard to credit that the healthcare staff who are now risking their own lives each day with this virus were engaged in protests just a few months ago over pay."

"A priority public sector pay award for healthcare staff has to be the immediate outcome once this crisis ends."

Mr Mulvihill has been 'cocooning' since the Covid-19 outbreak began but is being cared for by his devoted family in Cobh.

The father of four lost his wife, Mary, to cancer almost 32 years ago. She was just 39 years old when she was diagnosed with cancer and lost a brave battle against the disease three years later.

Since then, his family have had enormous respect for the dedication and hardwork of those in the healthcare sector.

He said he is also "deeply proud" that six members of his own family are either working in the healthcare sector or training to do so.

His daughter, Josephine, is a Mercy University Hospital (MUH) administrator while his two daughters-in-law work in Cork hospitals - Aoife at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and Erica at Cobh Hospital.

Three of his grandchildren are now studying to enter healthcare professions - Keelan who is studying to medicine, Shauna who is studying pharmacy and Katie who is studying psychiatric nursing.

Mr Mulvihill served as a member of Cork Co Council for almost three decades and was a TD for Cork East between 1992 and 1997. His son, John Junior, went on to serve as Mayor of Cobh.

