Girls in majority at Young Scientists expo as Taoiseach vows to tackle industry gender bias

It's not often that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admits to feeling "a little bit inadequate", but that will strike a chord with many who visit the latest BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition at the RDS in Dublin.

It's not often that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admits to feeling "a little bit inadequate", but that will strike a chord with many who visit the latest BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition at the RDS in Dublin.

Teenagers from all over the country have researched, investigated, drawn conclusions and erected stands outlining their findings, into some hugely complex issues in some cases.

Mr Varadkar launched the event, telling the students: "I had the opportunity to come along to the exhibition pretty much every year for the last couple of years, and I have to say I am really blown away by the work of a new generation, by your imagination, by your determination and also by your vision for the future."

He told the students when he was their age and in school "we definitely weren't as confident", and certainly "none of us had patents" on their work.

"Part of our mission as a Government is to nurture and encourage people to study the Stem subjects, science, technology, engineering and maths, and in particular we want to tackle the inherent gender bias that's been there in the past."

He pointed out that at the exhibition, 60pc of the participants are girls this year.

Some 55,000 visitors will go through the doors of the RDS by Saturday, and Shay Walsh, managing director of BT Ireland, told participants: "You are the star attraction."

The stakes are high, with the winner or group set to pocket a cheque for €7,500, as well as the BT Young Scientist of the Year trophy and the chance to represent Ireland at the EU contest for young scientists.

Entries were whittled down to the 550 projects on display, involving 1,100 students.

Students from St Mary's Secondary School in Glasnevin, Dublin, looked at the effectiveness of the 20/20 campaign, which has been designed to increase visibility of women's sport.

Aoife Scully (16) said the campaign has been effective, in terms of the fact that "the social media coverage has increased so much over the past two years, that's really, really evident". Watching female sports games has definitely increased online and on television, she said.

But their research indicated that more could be done to increase the rate of female participation in sports.

Not surprisingly, social media also featured among the exhibits on show.

Students from Presentation Secondary School in Mitchelstown, Cork, looked at the trial by Instagram which meant users would no longer be able to see how many likes another user has.

Róisín Maher (16) said their research found that users do feel more confident with the removal of the visible "like" count.

They found that 27pc of males said their use of Instagram changed, along with 59pc of females.

Some 60pc of the projects on show at the RDS this year relate to climate change and the environment.

Alessandro Cian (13), from Coláiste Cholmcille in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, examined whether plastic affects the quality of water in plastic bottles.

"I wanted to do this project because in my family we were always against drinking out of plastic bottles," he told the Irish Independent.

He bought a multi-pack of plastic water bottles and tested them. He tested if any BPA, which is used to make certain plastics, had leached into the bottle.

But ultimately he found that the plastic did not affect the quality of the water. "I enjoyed doing everything. It is my first time entering," he said.

Irish Independent