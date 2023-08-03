Girls in Green homecoming: Everything you need to know as large crowds expected to welcome Ireland squad in Dublin

The Irish squad will be welcomed home this evening at 6.30pm on O'Connell Street. Photo: Sportsfile

The Women’s World Cup squad will receive an official homecoming this Thursday evening to mark their first appearance at the biggest tournament in football.

The Girls in Green bowed out in the group stages after losses to hosts Australia and Canada before a final 0-0 draw with Nigeria, securing their first ever point in a major international tournament.

Where will the event take place?

To welcome home the squad, Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste will host the team at an official homecoming on O’Connell Street at 6:30pm this evening.

Entertainment

Dec Pierce of Block Rockin’ Beats fame will DJ at the event while Dave Moore from Today FM will also be in attendance as MC of the event.

O’Connell Street will be closed off for the homecoming as a large crowd is expected to mark the occasion. Among the highlights expected to be celebrated is Ireland’s first ever goal at a major tournament – which came in the form of a wondergoal from captain Katie McCabe from a corner kick against Canada.

"We’ve all enjoyed watching the Girls in Green do us proud in Australia,” said Mr de Róiste.

“Now is our chance to tell them in person just how proud we are of them. I have no doubt their efforts will have inspired lots of girls and boys all over the city to try and be like them some day. So come along to O’Connell St on Thursday and let's give Vera and the squad a welcome home to remember.”

The event will be a family-friendly and alcohol-free gathering with the team expected on stage around 6.30pm.

Travel notices

There will be slight disruptions to public transport in the city centre as part of the Luas Green Line will halt during the celebrations.

"To accommodate the Irish Women’s World Cup Squad homecoming today, Thursday 3rd of August, Luas Green Line Stops between Dominick and St. Stephen's Green will be closed from 2.30pm until last tram. Dublin Bus will accept valid Luas tickets,” Luas operators said in a statement.

The Red Line will run as normal.

Dublin City Council are requesting people travel to the event using public transport where possible. Bus routes which normally travel through O’Connell Street will have slight diversions this evening.

