Girl tells how her parents and relatives allegedly sexually abused her

A trial of three men and four women accused of sexually abusing three children has heard a girl describe how her parents and relatives allegedly sexually abused her.

The seven accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, include the parents, grandmother and several aunts and uncles of the three main child complainants.

The accused range in ages from 27 to 57 and live in various locations in Munster.

The Central Criminal Court heard that both parents are also accused of wilfully neglecting another two of their children.

The 56-year-old father of the three main child complainants has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts, which include rape and sexual assault, sexual exploitation and wilfully neglecting a child at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014, and April 28, 2016.

The 33-year-old mother of the three main child complainants has pleaded not guilty to 25 counts, which include sexual assault, sexual exploitation and wilfully neglecting a child at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014 and April 28, 2016.

The mother and father have also pleaded not guilty to wilfully neglecting two other boys at a location in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014 and April 28, 2016.

Giving evidence via her specialist garda interviews which were recorded in August 2017 and were played before the court, the female child complainant read aloud things that she said she had written down on pieces of paper.

The court heard these interviews took place after the girl had been taken into care in April 2016 and was living with her foster parents.

The girl, who was aged nine at the time of the interview, read aloud that her father, her mother, the 48-year-old accused man, the 35-year-old accused woman and her grandmother all sexually assaulted her.

She said they sexually assaulted her and that her clothes were off when it happened, except for when her grandmother sexually assaulted her from the “outside”.

She said her father, mother, grandmother and the 48-year-old accused man had all sexually assaulted her more than once.

The girl said that her father, the 48-year-old accused man and the 27-year-old accused man all raped her.

The girl said the 48-year-old accused man raped her more than once, that it happened three times.

She said the 27-year-old accused man raped her in the kitchen of his house. She said the 32-year-old accused woman was sitting on a chair in the room while this happened.

The girl said that in her old house “there was sex going on”.

A 35-year-old woman, who is the sister of the children's mother, has pleaded not guilty to three counts, including sexually assaulting the girl and sexually assaulting one of the boys at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014 and April 28, 2016.

A 48-year-old man, who is the partner of the 35-year-old woman, has pleaded not guilty 12 counts, which include rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014 and April 28, 2016.

A 27-year-old man, who is the brother of the children's mother, has pleaded not guilty 10 counts, which include rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014 and April 28, 2016.

A 32-year-old woman, who is the partner of the 27-year-old man, has pleaded not guilty to four counts, including sexual assault and sexual exploitation at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014 and April 28, 2016.

Finally, the 57-year-old maternal grandmother of the three child complainants has pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexually assaulting the girl at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014 and April 28, 2016.

In his opening address to the jury, Bernard Condon SC, prosecuting, said the case dealt with allegations of “the most difficult types” made by three young children against “the closest persons” in their lives.

Mr Condon said the prosecution case is twofold - that these children were “seriously neglected” over a period of years and that they were sexually abused and assaulted by their parents and by relatives of their parents over a number of years.

Counsel said the seven accused included both the father and the mother of the three children as well as their mother's sister and her partner, their mother's brother and his partner, and the children's maternal grandmother.

Mr Condon said the three children include a boy who is now aged around 14, a girl who is “just short of 13” and another boy who is “just short of 12”. He said the children have two further younger brothers who will not give evidence and a younger sister who is not relevant to the case.

The trial continues tomorrow before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury.



