Girl seriously injured after boat capsized 'is responding to music'

Schoolgirl Amy Mulcahy (12), who was left seriously injured in a boating incident at the weekend, has appeared to respond to music from her classmates.

Amy, from Annacotty, Limerick, remains in a serious condition at the intensive care unit at Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin.

However, according to a number of sources, she has shown small signs of improvement since the incident on Saturday when she became trapped under a rowing boat after it capsized.

Tony Cahill, principal of Monaleen National School, where Amy is a pupil, said he was "heartened" to hear through her family that they had found comfort from a recording of her favourite songs, a gesture from her teacher and classmates to help aid her recovery.

"The class teacher actually sent on some songs he knew Amy really liked, and we heard Amy appeared to be responsive to the music, which was lovely," Mr Cahill said.

Offering his best wishes to Amy and her family, he said: "We are all very fond of Amy, she's a very good natured, kind child. She's very helpful and is always willing to do what she is told and all that kind of thing.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Amy and her family. We are praying that she will continue to improve and make a full recovery."

Amy was one of four girls and a boy who were in the rowing boat when it overturned on the River Shannon at Thomond Salmon Weir on Saturday morning. All five were part of a group from Athlunkard Boat Club.

While her four friends were rescued, Amy was trapped under the water after her hair snagged in the boat's outriggers used to anchor the oars.

She was freed by members of Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service who had been carrying out a routine patrol on the river when they came upon the scene.

The schoolgirl was initially brought to University Hospital Limerick before she was transferred to Temple Street later that day.

"We are just waiting and hoping and praying that she continues to improve, and please God she will be restored to full health, and that she's able to come back to school and get on with things as usual," Mr Cahill said.

Athlunkard Boat Club issued a statement following the incident saying "thoughts are now focused on supporting the family, the girls and boy who were in the boat at the time and our club members."

Irish Independent