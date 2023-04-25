Girl left with scar after she was scalded by coffee settles court case against café for €45,000

A nine-year-old girl who, as a toddler, was scalded when coffee spilled on her in a café has settled her High Court action for €45,000.

Robyn Woods was only 15 months old and in a highchair when the coffee spilled on her as hot coffee was delivered to her table, the court heard.

Robyn Woods, Dundalk, Co Louth had through her mother Natasha Woods sued Noreen Treanor trading as Ruby’s Vintage Style Tearoom in Dundalk, Co Louth. over the accident on January 30, 2015.

In an affidavit. the child’s mother Natasha Woods said she and her husband were in the tearoom and their daughter was in a highchair. Ms Woods said her husband ordered coffee but as the waitress approached the table and attempted to place one coffee on it, the remaining coffee on the tray tilted over causing the scalding hot liquid to hit the little girl's left shoulder and left arm.

She said her daughter was in immediate distress and her husband took her behind the counter and poured cold water on the injured area. A cold compress was obtained and the girl was brought to hospital.

Ms Woods said the scalding was on her daughter’s left arm and also in the area of her neck and chest, but the redness in the neck and chest did not require dressings and resolved quickly.

Over the following three weeks bandages were reapplied to the main scalding area but at a review in 2019 the doctor said it was difficult to see the scar but on closer inspection described it as about one centimetre long.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons was told that liability was formally conceded in the case.

Approving the settlement, the judge said it was a very painful experience for the unfortunate child, but the area had healed well. He said he had no hesitation in approving the €45,000 settlement.