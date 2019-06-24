A nine-year-old girl is in hospital after being knocked down by a van while getting off a school bus in Co Tyrone.

Girl (9) hospitalised after being struck by van while getting off school bus

The incident happened just after 3.30pm on Monday outside the village of Pomeroy.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson (NIAS) said the girl was taken by ambulance to Craigavon Area Hospital for treatment.

A PSNI spokesperson urged drivers to take more care in when approaching school buses.

"We’re at the end of term and many kids are excited to be looking forward to the summer break," they wrote on social media.

"When you’re driving the roads be extra alert that wherever you are travelling, kids getting off buses may not be expecting you coming along the road in the same way you may not be expecting them to walk out from behind or in front of the bus.

"Slow down and take extra time going around the bus. Same goes for you if you’re getting off the bus, take the extra few seconds to stop, look and listen. It will save your life. Today was a very serious incident, let's not have any repeats."

A NIAS spokesperson said: "We received a report at 3.37pm of a nine-year-old girl being hit by a van outside Pomeroy. We sent one emergency crew to the scene and the girl was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital in the first instance."

