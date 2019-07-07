Girl (7) dies after tragic incident involving car in driveway

A 7-year-old girl has died after an incident involving a car in Drogheda, Co Louth this afternoon.

Gardaí in Drogheda are investigating an incident which occurred in the driveway of a house in the town at approximately 2.30pm today.

"Initial investigations indicate that a 7 year old female was fatally injured in what appears to be a tragic accident involving a car. The local coroner has been notified. Investigations are ongoing," a garda spokesperson said.

It is understood that a number of children were playing close to the car when it began to move.

The girl was seriously injured at the scene and was immediately taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where it is understood she was pronounced dead.

The hospital complex is located close by to where the accident happened.

