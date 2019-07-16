A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl was “lured’ to a derelict house and beaten by three young boys who allegedly attempted to sexually assault her in a shed before the child escaped and raised the alarm.

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl was “lured’ to a derelict house and beaten by three young boys who allegedly attempted to sexually assault her in a shed before the child escaped and raised the alarm.

Girl (5) 'lured' to derelict house and beaten by three young boys who 'attempted to sexually assault her'

The young girl knew the three boys – aged 7, 8 and 10 – who carried out the alleged assault and is understood to live close to them.

She was allegedly beaten with sticks but did not receive serious injuries.

The attack happened a fortnight ago in the north east of the country.

Details of the incident emerged today when RTE broke the disturbing story.

Independent.ie can reveal that the little girl "fought off" the attackers before fleeing the house.

"This could have been a whole lot worse if she had not fought back," a senior source said.

The incident is being investigated by a team of gardaí from a local specialist unit, the Divisional Protective Services Unit.

Detectives are waiting to conduct detailed interviews with all four children involved.

Online Editors