Girl (5) hospitalised after being swept out to sea on inflatable toy

Emergency services were alerted to Portmarnock Beach in Dublin at 2.20pm this afternoon after receiving a call from a member of the public.

The 5-year-old child got into difficulty after the inflatable lilo she was on swept her away from the shoreline.

The Irish Coast Guard were notified and units from the Howth RNLI as well as the Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) rushed to the scene.

As the emergency operation was under way the girl was brought to shore by three teenagers who came to her aid after noticing her in difficulty.

Paramedics were then transported to the scene where the young girl was initially treated, before being transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Her condition has been described as non-life threatening.

The operation, which involved lifeboats from the Howth RNLI, Rescue 116 and the DFB, has since been stood down.

More to follow...

Online Editors