Sunday 11 February 2018

Girl (3) remains in 'serious' condition following 'suspected assault'

Gardai at the scene of an incident in Shankill. Photo: Tony Gavin
Catherine Devine

A three-year-old girl remains in a serious condition this morning after a suspected assault at a house in Dublin yesterday.

Gardai are investigating the suspected assault which occurred at a house in Shankill, shortly after 4pm on Saturday.

The young girl was brought to Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin where her injuries have been described as serious by gardai.

A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a south Dublin Garda Station.

