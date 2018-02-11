Girl (3) remains in 'serious' condition following 'suspected assault'
A three-year-old girl remains in a serious condition this morning after a suspected assault at a house in Dublin yesterday.
Gardai are investigating the suspected assault which occurred at a house in Shankill, shortly after 4pm on Saturday.
The young girl was brought to Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin where her injuries have been described as serious by gardai.
A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a south Dublin Garda Station.
Online Editors