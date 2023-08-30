Girl (3) killed in road incident in Portlaoise

A garda car near the scene of the fatal collision which occurred in Portlaoise this evening. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/Rolling News.

A three-year-old girl has died in a road traffic collision in Portlaoise, Co Laois, this afternoon.

The fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian occurred at approximately 1.15pm on Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen residential area of Portlaoise, Co. Laois.

A girl was seriously injured during the collision. She was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, where she was later pronounced dead.

The scene of the incident on Cosby Avenue is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Girl, three, dies in crash in Co Laois

This comes less than 24 hours after Tom O’Reilly (3) died along with this grandparents Thomas and Bridget O’Reilly near Cashel, Co Tipperary.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision in Co Laois to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were in the Fairgreen area of Portlaoise this afternoon between 12.45pm and 1.30pm, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.