A teenage girl who was viciously attacked in Dublin’s Ballyfermot last Thursday night has told how she is coming to terms with the fact that there is a 90pc chance she will lose the sight in her right eye.

The 17-year-old was targeted at the Civic Centre on the Ballyfermot Road at approximately 9.30pm on December 30.

Gardaí have issued an urgent appeal for witnesses to the assault on the teenager to come forward and help in the investigation into what they term “a brutal attack”.

The teenager and a friend who came to her aid were still recovering, and it is understood the girl has undergone surgery to her right eye and faces more operations in the future.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by friends to raise funds for her treatment and recovery.

“I just want to start this post off by saying thank you so so much to everyone who’s sent me a message over the past few days. I’ve been absolutely showered with love and support by so many kind hearts, I’m trying my best to reply to everyone as fast as possible but I just want to say that words cannot express how grateful I am for every single one of you,” the girl said in a message on the page.

“I’m not the best at writing things but I just want to say that throughout this whole experience I’ve tried my best to maintain a positive attitude and just be appreciative of the fact that both me and (named friend) are still here alive and safe.

“Today was admittedly harder. I’ve finally accepted that there is an over 90pc chance that I won’t be able to see out of my right eye again,” she added.

She went on to thank her friend and others for intervening and getting them the help they needed on the night.

Gardaí said they have not made any arrests in connection with the case, and they appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time, especially those with camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to them by contacting Ballyfermot garda station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.