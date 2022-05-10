A 17-year-old girl seriously injured in a car crash on the Bank Holiday Sunday has sadly passed away.

The collision occurred on Sunday May 1st at 9.15pm, at Meenformal, Glen, Carraig Airt, Co. Donegal.

It involved a single car. The young woman was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries and then transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

She sadly passed away yesterday evening.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.