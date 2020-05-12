Girl (16) rushed to hospital after being rescued from sea in Bray

A girl (16) is in a serious condition in hospital after being rescued from the sea in Bray, Co Wicklow this evening.

Gardai confirmed that they were called to the beach off the promenade of the seaside town around 6:45pm to assist in crowd control after a number of people gathered at the scene.

A spokesman for the Irish Coast Guard said it was alerted after receiving a call regarding an “unconscious girl on the beach.”

A Coast Guard unit then assisted paramedics in bringing the girl up from the beach and into an ambulance, he told Independent.ie.

Gardai said the girl was rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital in south Dublin where she remains in a serious condition.

An investigation into the incident are ongoing.

Online Editors