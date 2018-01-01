Girl (15) slashed in leg at nightclub

Gardaí arrested a 16-year-old boy after a teenage girl's leg was slashed in an incident at The Wright Venue in Swords, Dublin.

The boy was arrested for having a knife, and questioned at Swords Garda Station on Saturday night.

The victim (15) was treated at Temple Street Children's Hospital for the injury. A senior source said one avenue being probed is whether the injury caused to the girl was accidental.

It may have occurred when, during a greeting between the pair, her leg brushed against the knife in his pocket. But they have yet to get a statement from the victim, a source said.

Meanwhile, the mother of the injured girl said she got an "awful fright" when she heard about the incident. She said she went to the venue, and then went with her daughter to the hospital.

She said her daughter had a significant cut to her inner right thigh. "She was excited to be going to the disco - the last one before going back to school," the mother said.

Meanwhile, a friend of the teen girl told of her shock after the incident.

She said her friend fell on to the floor "and there was blood everywhere".

A spokesperson for the Wright Venue said he believed the incident was an accidental one. "We did have someone that was injured and we certainly don't want that to happen again." He said that some 2,100 people attended the Attitude disco on Saturday night, which is attended by 3rd and 4th years mainly, and the venue has a "very strong safety policy".

"We have robust vetting procedures. It is all about the safety for the children that do attend," the spokesperson said. He added procedures are reviewed after any incident. "We will be reviewing this and looking at how it happened, what can we do to ensure that it doesn't happen again," he said.

"Our concern is for the poor injured girl." The 16-year-old was released without charge and a file will go to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

