Girl (14) knocked down by hit-and-run driver while walking dog

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a hit and run driver knocked down and injured a 14-year-old girl while she was walking her dog in Co Mayo on Monday night.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a hit and run driver knocked down and injured a 14-year-old girl while she was walking her dog in Co Mayo on Monday night.

The driver of the dark coloured vehicle fled the scene after the incident around 8:30pm at Cottage Road, Breaffy, about two miles from Castlebar.

The victim was later found in an injured state on the roadside by a passerby who raised the alarm.

She is being treated at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, but her injuries are described as not life-threatening.

Garda Supt Joe McKenna said today the incident occurred between 8:30pm to 8:50pm on a stretch of road which links the villages of Breaffy and Belcarra.

The route is closed to traffic this morning as a garda forensic investigation of the scene continues.

Gardai are appealing for anyone on Cottage road, the Breaffy road, or the Belcarra road last night between 8.15pm and 8.45 pm who may have noticed anything unusual or suspicious to contact them on (094) 902222.

They are particularly looking to hear from anyone who might have relevant dashcam footage.

Online Editors