Girl (13) left an orphan by crash involving banned driver

The barely teenage daughter of a woman killed in a car crash in Dublin has been left without parents following her death.

Annmarie Hooper (34) died instantly along with Dean Coleman (25) when the Fiat Stilo car he was driving smashed into a lamppost on Butterfield Avenue at 1.30am on Tuesday. Minutes earlier he had been signalled to pull over by gardaí in Firhouse but he drove away.

Officers searched for the car and then found it crashed.

Ms Hooper had been due to start a job at a takeaway this week, but today her family are still waiting for answers as to what happened that led to the fatal crash.

