Girl (13) left an orphan by crash involving banned driver
The barely teenage daughter of a woman killed in a car crash in Dublin has been left without parents following her death.
Annmarie Hooper (34) died instantly along with Dean Coleman (25) when the Fiat Stilo car he was driving smashed into a lamppost on Butterfield Avenue at 1.30am on Tuesday. Minutes earlier he had been signalled to pull over by gardaí in Firhouse but he drove away.
Officers searched for the car and then found it crashed.
Ms Hooper had been due to start a job at a takeaway this week, but today her family are still waiting for answers as to what happened that led to the fatal crash.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Her daughter Katelyn (13) is now without a parent and is being cared for by her wider family. Her father died in recent years. Annmarie Hooper had also suffered previous tragedies, with her first baby dying and her nephew Kyle (12) falling victim to an apparent fatal asthma attack in 2018.
At her home in Fettercairn in Tallaght, Annmarie's mother Catherine Hooper said the family do not yet know what happened.
"We don't know who Dean Coleman is. I never heard Annmarie talk about him," she said. "We don't know anything except she died in a car crash. Everything else we are reading about or hearing it on the news. Gardaí have told us there is an investigation, but that's all we know."
Katelyn Hooper said she and Annmarie were more like sisters than mother and daughter.
"She loved buzzing off people and mixed well with everybody. She was like a big sister and had a heart of gold," she said.
Coleman was originally from Drimnagh in Dublin but had been living in Newbridge, Co Kildare, in recent years.
He had been serving an eight-year driving ban imposed in 2013. He was previously jailed over a high-speed chase with gardaí around Dublin city while his infant child was in the car.
In 2014 he was given a four- year sentence for dangerous driving after speeding away from gardaí, mounting a footpath and breaking red lights while his one-year-old son was in the vehicle.
Sources said Coleman's family moved out of Dublin around 10 years ago to stop him hanging around with the wrong crowd. "His family are very decent, but even moving to Newbridge did little," said the source.
Irish Independent