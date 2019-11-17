Girl (13) fighting for life after being stabbed with machete

A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in a house in Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh.

The incident, which took place at a house on Trasna Way, is being treated as attempted murder by police.

Men armed with machetes forced entry to the house shortly after 9pm on Saturday and attacked the girl and a 41-year-old woman. There was a baby in the house which was unharmed.

Detective Sergeant Keith Monaghan said: "A 13 year old girl sustained serious stab wounds as a result and was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

"A 41 year old woman was also treated for stab wounds to her leg but has since been discharged from hospital.

"This must have been a terrifying ordeal for those involved and we are determined to find the men responsible. We have several lines of enquiry which we are progressing at this time but I would ask anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact detectives in Enniskillen and pass that information on.

"The number to call is 101 and the reference number is 1650 16/11/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

Belfast Telegraph