Girl (11) remains in hospital following collision with car

AN 11-year-old girl is continuing to receive treatment in hospital after she was struck by a car in Co Limerick while out walking.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on the N24 at Pallasgreen, Co Limerick, about 5.30pm on Thursday.

The girl was seriously injured when she was hit by the car. She was airlifted from the scene to Cork University Hospital where her condition is understood to be serious. The occupants of the car were uninjured.

Footage

An examination of the crash site was carried out and the road was reopened to traffic.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses and to those who may have video footage of any kind - including dash-cam footage - from along the route at the time of the collision to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruff garda station on 061 382940, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

