Girl (11) involved in a serious crash in Lucan has died
An 11-year-old girl passed away this morning after being in critical condition fo several days after a single-car crash in Dublin.
The girl was seriously injured after the car she was travelling in crashed into a pillar in Lucan on Saturday morning.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident on the Lower Lucan Road and the girl was rushed to Temple Street Children's Hospital, where her condition was described as serious.
The girl's seven-year-old sister was also in the car being driven by their father, who is in his 40s.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
The younger child was also brought to hospital with less serious injuries, while their father was also hospitalised.
Gardaí are carrying out inquiries into the incident to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.
The 11-year-old girl is believed to have been sitting on a booster seat in the rear of the car when it hit a pillar.
The road was closed for some time to facilitate emergency services and Garda collision scene investigators.
Gardaí appealed for witnesses to come forward: "One occupant of the car was seriously injured and gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnessed the collision or any road users who may have been in the area at the time and who may have camera footage to contact them at Lucan garda station on 01-6667300."
Irish Independent