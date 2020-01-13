Girl (11) involved in a serious crash in Lucan has died 

An 11-year-old girl passed away this morning after being in critical condition fo several days after a single-car crash in Dublin.

The girl was seriously injured after the car she was travelling in crashed into a pillar in Lucan on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on the Lower Lucan Road and the girl was rushed to Temple Street Children's Hospital, where her condition was described as serious.

The girl's seven-year-old sister was also in the car being driven by their father, who is in his 40s.

