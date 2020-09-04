Girl (11) in serious condition after collision with car

AN 11-year-old girl is in a serious condition after she was involved in a collision with a car in Co Limerick.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene on the N24 at Pallasgreen, Co Limerick at approximately 5.30pm on Thursday.

The 11-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was struck by a car. She was airlifted from the scene to Cork University Hospital where her condition is understood to be serious. The occupants of the car were uninjured.

An examination of the crash site has been carried out and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and to those with video footage (including dash cam) from along the route at the time of the collision to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station 061-382940 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors