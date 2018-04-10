Girl (1) remains in serious condition after falling from third floor window
A one-year-old toddler who fell from a third floor window of a house in Tyrellstown in Dublin remains seriously ill in hospital today.
The young girl was rushed to Temple Street Children's Hospital yesterday evening after being discovered on the ground at the back of the property on Mount Garrett Park at around 6.30pm.
Gardai from Blanchardstown are investigating the incident which is believed to be a terrible accident.
The child's mother has been at her side in hospital through the night and is receiving support from her wider family in Dublin.
The toddler fell onto paving stones, but it is not clear if a set of railings on the window of the second floor, or a plastic storage box at ground level may have broken her fall to any degree.
Online Editors