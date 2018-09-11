Girl (1) dies after freak accident involving curtain draw string

A toddler critically injured in Cork after a freak accident involving a curtain cord has lost her brave battle for life.

A toddler critically injured in Cork after a freak accident involving a curtain cord has lost her brave battle for life.

The 13 month old girl was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) after a cord string somehow got tangled around her neck while the child was playing at her home in the city.

It is understood the child's mother was in the house - and was horrified to discover the child unconscious with the cord tangled around her neck when she checked on her.

The distraught family raised the alarm and both Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

Neighbours also desperately tried to assist.

Paramedics rushed the child to CUH.

The toddler was in a critical condition but despite desperate efforts by CUH doctors to revive him, the little girl was pronounced dead shortly after admission.

Gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

A file on the matter will now be prepared for Cork coroner's court.

Family and neighbours are supporting the family who are said to be totally devastated by the freak accident.

It is the latest in a series of fatal accidents involving curtain cords and draw strings across Ireland over recent years.

Online Editors