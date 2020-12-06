Giedre's last hours leave her family without hope

The closest her family and friends may come to finding out what happened to Giedre Raguckaite is the account from one of the last people to see her. It was late, around 11pm, when two men arrived at a house at Laytown, Co Meath, carrying a young woman over the threshold.

The householder, who cannot be identified, would later tell her family that she was almost unconscious, and unable to speak. The householder filled a bath with cold water and ice, and placed her in it, to try to revive her.

According to her childhood friend, Gedvile Hibner, the person noticed that her clothes were clean, but her legs were scratched, and that she didn't smell of alcohol.

When Giedre was asked, "What are you doing with these men?" Gedvile said: "She tried to speak something but wasn't even able to say a sentence and her eyes looked like glass."

The Lithuanian men refused to call the police or an ambulance, according to the account given to Gedvile, and were eventually ordered to leave the house. The men left at around 1.45am, with Giedre, who was barefoot this time. Her shoes were found in the bathroom after they had gone.

Of the 800 souls remembered on Ireland's National Missing Persons Day last week, some of their families know deep down that they will never see their loved one alive again. For Giedre's family, the mystery of her disappearance has moved on from where she is to where her body lies.

"As hard as it is to acknowledge, generally we believe that Giedre is probably not alive anymore," her sister, Zivile, said in an email sent from her home in Cyprus. "We would like to believe differently, but years are passing by and still there is no closure...The evidence also is not in our favour. We just really hope the truth and justice will come soon. It cannot continue like this forever."

Giedre (29), a Lithuanian citizen, was last seen on May 29, 2018. A striking figure, with blonde hair and green eyes, she had been in Ireland for six weeks when she went missing. She had left Lithuania with a degree in social studies and moved to Europe and then to the UK, for work and for a better life, according to her family. Although she didn't know anyone in Ireland, she had decided to move here.

"The last time we spoke was April 2018… on Facebook. It seemed like she just wanted to start a new life in a new country, a change of environment, but who knew it would end up like this?" Zivile said.

At first, Giedre worked in a charity clothes collection outlet in Dundalk, Co Louth, for a few weeks to get by. According to her friend, Gedvile, she started "hanging out" with a man who was part of a "bad crowd", on the fringes of criminality and drug dealing. She was also between flats. Gardaí are trying to established where she was living in the three days before she went missing.

"Definitely, she ended up with the wrong crowd, unfortunately she was a kind of a person who trusted people easily. Maybe she felt lonely in a new country, like every person would at the beginning," Zivile said.

On May 26, Giedre appeared on CCTV at Hoey's Lane and at a petrol forecourt, where gardaí think she may have gone to apply make-up in the bathroom. Three days later, on May 29, she phoned her father, Arunas, to wish him happy Father's Day and chatted to him for a while. "She was happy," Gedvile said. "She sounded fine."

Nothing more was heard from her. As weeks passed, her family's concerns grew. Usually they kept in touch by Facebook or email, but their increasingly frantic messages went unanswered.

To compound their difficulties, her family knew little about Ireland and had no contacts here. Giedre's sisters were scattered in different parts of Europe.

Her father attempted to report his concerns to police in Lithuania, not knowing how to contact police in Ireland. By the time gardaí were formally notified about Giedre's disappearance it was August, more than two months had passed, and some vital clues may have been lost.

Giedre's family and her friends had managed to piece together her last movements from trawling the Lithuanian community in Louth and Meath. Her sister, Gintare, and Gedvile turned 'detectives', according to Zivile, gathering information about Giedre through Facebook and online forums that she says "became a key to the investigation".

Eventually, "step by step", people started to talk, Gedvile said. That was how they found out about the house in Laytown, where the only trace of Giedre was her shoes left in the bathroom.

They learned that sometime after Giedre was taken from the house, one of the men later sent a text message instructing that the shoes be thrown away, according to Gedvile.

Later, when one of the two suspects returned to collect his things, he claimed that they had let Giedre out of the car close to the hospital in Drogheda.

The family passed everything they learned to An Garda Síochána. Within three months of Giedre being reported missing, gardaí upgraded the missing person's investigation to a murder inquiry. The house in Laytown was searched and forensically examined. Giedre's shoes had long been dumped. But fragments of the mattress and other household items were removed for technical analysis.

Gardaí examined phone records and took statements from key witnesses. A trawl of CCTV footage and other inquiries led gardaí to conclude that the story that Giedre had been dropped off close to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda simply "never happened".

Her belongings have disappeared. Her clothes, make-up and toiletries were never found. Gardaí believe she had been with the Lithuanian suspects that night, that she was drugged or overdosed and that her body was dumped somewhere between Louth and Meath.

Her family believe that she was raped before she was murdered but, without finding Giedre's body, detectives have no evidence.

The suspects are low-level criminals on the outer fringes of Lithuanian organised crime gangs, operating on both sides of the Border, trafficking drugs and people and running prostitution rings.

A new witness contacted Giedre's family last year, claiming that she was to be trafficked to Northern Ireland.

More recently, detectives traced the car used by one of the suspects on the night that Giedre disappeared. The family was told that a forensic sweep identified small amounts of blood and other material and tests are ongoing to establish any evidential link.

In the absence of hope, her loved ones want closure. "When my sister disappeared, our realities were shattered - it is like we could never imagine this could happen to our family. And I still wake up some days and believe it is not real what is happening," Zivile said.

"It was an extremely hard time and a shock for us when her disappearance was upgraded to a murder investigation because deep inside us was still burning some hope...However, as time passes by, we start to get more realistic, and basically all we really want now is just closure - whatever the truth might be - and for whoever is responsible to be punished."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk garda station on 042-938 8400.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​