| -0.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Giedre's last hours leave her family without hope

The 29-year-old Lithuanian woman came to Ireland in 2018 to start a new life - but vanished without a trace, writes Maeve Sheehan

MISSING: Giedre, right, with her childhood friend Gedvile, who says Giedre fell in with a &lsquo;bad crowd&rsquo; in Ireland Expand

Close

MISSING: Giedre, right, with her childhood friend Gedvile, who says Giedre fell in with a &lsquo;bad crowd&rsquo; in Ireland

MISSING: Giedre, right, with her childhood friend Gedvile, who says Giedre fell in with a ‘bad crowd’ in Ireland

MISSING: Giedre, right, with her childhood friend Gedvile, who says Giedre fell in with a ‘bad crowd’ in Ireland

Maeve Sheehan

The closest her family and friends may come to finding out what happened to Giedre Raguckaite is the account from one of the last people to see her. It was late, around 11pm, when two men arrived at a house at Laytown, Co Meath, carrying a young woman over the threshold.

The householder, who cannot be identified, would later tell her family that she was almost unconscious, and unable to speak. The householder filled a bath with cold water and ice, and placed her in it, to try to revive her.

According to her childhood friend, Gedvile Hibner, the person noticed that her clothes were clean, but her legs were scratched, and that she didn't smell of alcohol.

Privacy