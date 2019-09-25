British comedian Catherine Tate is filming in Dublin for her long-awaited movie based on the foul-mouthed 'nan' made famous on her eponymous sketch show.

Giddy up: Catherine Tate saddles up for filming in Dublin

And given that Stoneybatter was recently named Ireland's coolest neighbourhood, it was little wonder she chose the Dublin 7 enclave as the location for her movie.

The quiet Viking Place in Arbour Hill was cordoned off yesterday as a small crowd gathered to watch her in action.

The film project has the working title 'This Nan's Life' and the crew made the most of the unseasonably warm weather for some outdoor action scenes.

One scene saw Tate driving a horse and cart down the street while dressed in a pair of brown overalls and a flat cap, alongside actress Katherine Parkinson.

