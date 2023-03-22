‘Get yourself seen to if you suspect something is wrong’ – dad on his cancer diagnosis

Chris Monaghan was just shy of his 27th birthday in September 2020 when he got the devastating news that he had Hodgkin lymphoma.

He and his wife Sinead had just welcomed their second daughter Aoife and he noticed he was struggling to feed and change her while also experiencing pains in his back.

The electrician from Arklow (29), who also has daughter Caitlin (6), started to have difficulty carrying his hand tools and thought the pains were related to his posture.

“I was commuting from Wicklow to Dublin and I thought that maybe sitting in the car for two hours might be causing it too,” he said.

His symptoms got progressively worse and he began waking up with night sweats while the lymph nodes around his jaw and collarbone swelled up.

“I was ticking boxes for a type of lymphoma so I went to the doctor,” he said.

His GP carried out blood tests but nothing showed up and he gave him a referral for a private consultant.

Convinced that something was seriously wrong, he “went with my gut feeling” and attended St Vincent’s A&E in Dublin. They gave him a CT scan and admitted him for five days of tests.

It was then he got a diagnosis of stage four Hodgkin lymphoma and had already started his treatment by the time he finally got his referral letter.

“When you first hear the diagnosis, you just have to get your head in the right place because you don’t know what’s coming ahead so you don’t know what to expect. You have to just take it a day at a time.

“I had six months of chemotherapy at first and then I got the all-clear. Then I relapsed about a month after and then I was due to have stem-cell treatment.

“I had three more intense chemotherapy sessions and then I got my stem cell transplant using my own cells. When I finished that, I was bedbound - I almost had to learn to walk again,” he said.

Thankfully, he has been all-clear since his final treatment about 18 months ago and doesn’t require any more scans and is “in a good place at the moment”.

He paid tribute to the work of the Irish Cancer Society, whom he made contact with shortly after getting his diagnosis.

He went to the Daffodil Centre in St Vincent’s and met a Daffodil nurse who talked to him about all his entitlements.

Having moved here from the UK in 2019 to be closer to his extended family in Arklow, the London/Irish electrician also said the support of his family was so important.

“I wasn’t a lonely person going through it all. I have two kids so you have something to live for, something to fight for. It’s your main motivation,” he said.

He urged anyone who was concerned about a health issue to get it checked out.

“If you have a feeling something’s not right, go and use the services that are there. The State hospitals are there for you to use,” he said.

“If I had waited until I got my referral, it would have been four or five weeks before I was seen. As I went to the hospital, I was already starting treatment within the month. Get yourself seen to if you suspect that something is wrong.”

He was speaking ahead of Daffodil Day this Friday with the Irish Cancer Society hoping to raise €4m to support its vital free services. Funds raised will go towards services like its night nurses, its freephone support line and its volunteer drivers.

ICS chief executive Averil Power said the organisation only gets 3pc of its funding from the State so they are reliant on the various fundraisers to drum up €25m annually to keep going.

“This year we are under more pressure than ever because the cost-of-living crisis and delayed cancer diagnoses mean that more people than ever need our help,” she said.