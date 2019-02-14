Get the scoop: Oysters and champagne make perfect Valentine's match

Champagne and oysters are the food of love - but one Dublin gelato shop believes they are an ice cream match made in heaven.

Scoop on Aungier Street has created a special 'pink champagne and oyster ice cream'. And the interesting aphrodisiac combo dessert can be ordered via Deliveroo this Valentine's Day.

Oysters have long been associated with lust and love. Legend has it Aphrodite, the goddess of love, emerged from an oyster shell and 18th-century lover Casanova reportedly ate 50 oysters a day. Meanwhile, a bottle of bubbly is part of a time-honoured tradition of celebration and happiness.

Redmond Kennedy, who owns Scoop with business partner Paddy Maloney, told the Irish Independent there was a "certain alchemy" involved when he concocted the creative dessert. "We have six real oysters and oyster sauce in there. But I added the pink champagne to give it a nice pink colour."

Irish Independent