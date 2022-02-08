‘Get advice, get a plan and get out of that relationship’ – TD and abuse survivor urges victims of domestic violence

Pauline's ex-husband was sentenced to 12 years, with two years suspended, for the brutal attack on her on Christmas Eve 2014

A TD who was stabbed 13 times by her abusive husband in front of her children one Christmas Eve has branded sentences for perpetrators of domestic abuse “an absolute joke.”

Pauline Tully, the Sinn Fein representative for Cavan-Monaghan said that while her ex-husband was sentenced to 12 years, with two years suspended, for the brutal attack on her on Christmas Eve 2014, most perpetrators of domestic violence get off with suspended sentences.

Speaking on RTE One’s Claire Byrne Live last night, the mother-of-two said the entire court system needs to be overhauled to protect victims of domestic violence.

"It’s sending out the wrong message,” she said.

"The whole court system needs to be reformed to support women,” she said.

She made the comments after watching an RTE special “Domestic Abuse: A Year of Crisis” last night that featured harrowing accounts by survivors of domestic abuse – especially during the pandemic when the cases of domestic violence skyrocketed and victims had few places to flee to escape.

Ms Tully said she now shudders to think what it was like for victims of domestic violence during the pandemic lockdowns.

“I remember when the first lockdown was announced and how happy I was to be on my own,” she said.

But she said she can totally relate to the survivors of domestic abuse who spoke out about their own experiences on the programme.

Expand Close Pauline's ex-husband was sentenced to 12 years, with two years suspended, for the brutal attack on her on Christmas Eve 2014 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pauline's ex-husband was sentenced to 12 years, with two years suspended, for the brutal attack on her on Christmas Eve 2014

"It was a harrowing programme and I have to say we owe a debt of gratitude for those women who spoke out,” she said.

She said much of what they described “was familiar to me”, including the cycle of abuse and women being targeted by their abusers while pregnant.

She urged women, especially those with children, who are in abusive relationships to get out as soon as possible.

"Talk to Women’s Aid. Get advice, get a plan and get out of that relationship,” she said.

Ms Tully’s estranged husband – former IRA member Pearse McAuley - is currently serving a sentence in prison after he pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm.

She met McAuley while he was serving a 10 and a-half-year sentence for killing garda Jerry McCabe during an attempted robbery in 1996 and the couple married when he was granted a temporary release.

However, she has previously spoken about how she initially dismissed warning signs about his abusive behaviour that got worse after he had been drinking.

"I used to dread weekends,” she told Claire Byrne, noting that even if there wasn’t actual physical violence, the threat of violence and verbal abuse was always there especially if he had been drinking.

She said she was always worried about the impact of McAuley’s abuse on her two sons and wanted to make sure they know it’s not normal in case they become perpetrators themselves.