An older brother of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch was fighting for his life last night after he suffered serious head injuries in an accident at his north inner city home.

An older brother of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch was fighting for his life last night after he suffered serious head injuries in an accident at his north inner city home.

Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch's older brother fighting for his life after horror fall down stairs

Armed gardai rushed to the Drumalee estate at around 4pm yesterday after receiving reports that John Hutch Snr (66) had been found in an unresponsive state.

However, the incident is not being treated as suspicious despite the fact that the house remained sealed off by officers last night.

"John Hutch was found at the bottom of his stairs. He was unresponsive and in a bad way," a senior source told the Herald last night.

Gardai investigate the incident in which John Hutch Snr suffered serious head injuries

"Gardai performed CPR at the scene and he was also worked on by ambulance personnel before he was rushed to hospital.

"When he got there, he had a CT scan and was given further treatment."

Armed gardai were also patrolling near the Mater Hospital in Dublin last night as Mr Hutch continued to receive treatment.

He is not considered a criminal but has become a major target for the Kinahan cartel because of his relationship with his exiled younger brother 'The Monk' (56) - the bloodthirsty gang's chief target.

In March of last year, John Hutch suffered a suspected broken ankle in Kusadasi, Turkey, in a bizarre incident that was reported as an attempted murder attempt, but which gardai are dubious about.

Mr Hutch's family members told gardai that he saw two men dressed in black through a peephole in the steel-reinforced door of the apartment.

He then fled through the flat and jumped over the balcony, according to relatives.

After returning to Ireland, Mr Hutch received treatment in the Mater Hospital, with armed detectives posted outside because of the ongoing threat to his life.

Gardai have also been posted outside Mr Hutch's family home in the north inner city throughout the past three years in an attempt to prevent attacks at the property. He also took his own precautions following a gun attack in 2016 and extended the wall around his house.

Mr Hutch is not believed to be directly involved in the feud, which has claimed 18 lives, but his life is under threat owing to his family connections.

His son Gareth Hutch (36) was shot dead in a car park outside Avondale House, on North Cumberland Street, on May 24, 2016.

Siblings Jonathan (33) and Regina Keogh (41), together with Thomas Fox (31), were convicted of his murder.

John's nephews, Gary Hutch and Derek Coakley Hutch, were killed in murders linked to the feud, while his brother Eddie Hutch (58) was murdered in February 2016.

In September 2016, a two-man hit team attempted to murder John Hutch at his home off the North Circular Road.

A total of six shots were fired but he managed to escape serious injury after fleeing into his home when he was chased by a masked man.

Two gunmen linked to the Kinahan cartel are believed to have carried out the attempted hit - in front of their target's disabled daughter - at around 5.25pm.

A senior member of the Kinahan cartel was later arrested as part of that investigation but to date no one has been charged over the attack.

John's son Jonathan (39) has been warned on numerous occasions by gardai that his life is under threat from the Kinahan cartel who are suspected of orchestrating a number of plots to murder him.

These include a foiled hit in Co Wexford last year when armed gardai attached to the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), backed up by local officers, swooped on a suspected hit team near Gorey.

A number of firearms were recovered in the operation, which was led by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB).

Jonathan Hutch was also the target of a gun attack in Mallorca in 2016 which led to innocent Dublin City Council worker Trevor O'Neill being shot dead.

Mr O'Neill, who had no involvement in crime, was walking alongside Hutch as well as his wife and children when a gunman approached the group and opened fire.

Jonathan Hutch managed to escape unharmed but the gunman shot Mr O'Neill a number of times, fatally injuring him in the incident.

Gardai believe that members of the Kinahan cartel received information that Jonathan Hutch intended to travel to the Balearic island long before he actually arrived.

Online Editors