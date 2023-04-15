Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch looks dishevelled as most recent photo emerges ahead of verdict

THIS is murder accused Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch after he was tracked down by cops to face charges in relation to murder of David Byrne.

The picture shows the 60-year-old Dublin criminal with long hair and a beard, a far cry from his former clean-shaven and well-groomed appearance.

Hutch is understood to have grown his hair long while he lived abroad before he was arrested over Byrne’s murder but he had shorter hair when he was arrested by Spanish Guardia Civil accompanied by gardai in Fuengirola on Spain’s Costa Del Sol in August 2021.

He has kept the longer hair during his murder trial.

The Special Criminal Court will deliver its judgement on Monday as to whether it has found Hutch guilty or not guilty of Byrne’s murder at the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016.

The Kinahan-Hutch feud had already claimed the lives of Gary Hutch in Spain in September 2015 and Darren Kearns in Dublin in December of that year.

Expand Close A younger Gerry Hutch / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A younger Gerry Hutch

There had also been an unsuccessful plot to murder Gerry Hutch in Lanzarote around the same time.

But it was the murder of Byrne at the Regency which marked a major escalation in the feud which has now claimed 18 lives.

Hutch left Ireland shortly after the murder of his brother Eddie at his north Dublin home just three days after the Regency attack.

The Indo Daily: The Gangland Trial of the Century (Part 1) - Unveiling the life and crimes of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch

He lived abroad spending considerable time in different parts of Europe including Lanzarote before flying to mainland Spain around the same time a warrant was issued for his arrest in relation to Byrne’s murder.

Read More

Hutch, of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Kinahan gang member David Byrne (32) on February 5, 2016.

He was killed when five raiders, three disguised as ERU gardai with assault rifles stormed the Regency in north Dublin.

Two other men Jason Bonney (52) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock and Paul Murphy (61) of Cherry Avenue, Swords, deny providing cars for the attack team.

Former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall had been charged with murder but instead pleaded guilty to facilitation, by helping to book a room at the Regency that was used by the raiders.

He took to the stand to give evidence against Hutch during the trial claiming that Hutch admitted to him that he was directly involved in Byrne’s murder.

Hutch is currently on a restricted landing in Dublin's Wheatfield prison where he keeps himself busy writing legal notes to his legal team.

His trial at the Special Criminal Court lasted 13 long weeks which ended with the prosecution stating that he was one of the men who shot David Byrne at the Regency hotel.

Hutch is believed to be hopeful, the three-judge panel will find the State failed to prove its case against him ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ allowing him to return to Spain.