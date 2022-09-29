Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch arrested in prison and questioned by detectives

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has been returned to prison after being quizzed about organised crime offences.

The 58-year-old was arrested by detectives early yesterday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into the Hutch crime group.

The inquiry, being led by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), also saw the homes of serving and former gardaí searched last year.

Yesterday Hutch, who is due to stand trial next week for the Regency Hotel murder of David Byrne, was arrested and brought to a garda station in Dublin.

Gardaí had secured a warrant under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act 1999 which allows for the arrest of an inmate serving a sentence or awaiting trial.

Gerry Hutch was detained in relation to organised crime offences and quizzed for several hours on suspicion of directing the activities of a criminal gang.

Shortly after midnight he was returned to his cell in Wheatfield Prison. Gardaí will now prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He has been in custody ever since his arrest in a Spanish restaurant on foot of a European Arrest Warrant for murder.

The Monk attempted to fight his extradition, arguing that he was under threat in Ireland from criminal groups, but this was rejected by a Spanish court.

He was returned to Ireland in September of last year and appeared before the Special Criminal Court amid a significant security operation.

His nephew, Patrick Hutch, walked free from the non-jury court in 2019 after charges against him for the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel were dropped by the State.

Patrick Hutch (28) of Champions Avenue, Dublin 1, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Byrne.

Yesterday two co-accused, former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick, admitted to facilitating the murder on February 5, 2016. They will be sentenced next week.

Jonathan Dowdall had originally been charged with murder and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.

He was released on continuing bail and was led away from the court by gardaí via a secure area and did not use the main public entrance.