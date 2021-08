Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has been arrested in Spain as part of the investigation into the Regency Hotel attack, Independent.ie understands.

A European Arrest warrant had been issued for the Dublin criminal in April.

It is understood he taken in by police in the holiday resort of Fuengirola today.

The 58-year-old’s extradition was sought by gardaí investigating the murder of Kinahan gang member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

More to follow