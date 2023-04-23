Gerry Hutch’s ‘minder’ as he left court is a former Dublin hurler

A recovering addict who sparked a frenzy of memes by acting as a bodyguard for Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is a former Dublin hurler.

Anthony Keegan, from Tallaght, Dublin, was one of dozens of onlookers who arrived at the CCJ building on Monday to witness the Regency Hotel verdict.

But unlike the rest of the bystanders, Anthony (51) left the courts a nationwide social media star.

His robust defence of ‘The Monk’s’ privacy after he left the courts – telling reporters, “Let the man grieve in peace” – going viral.

Speaking to the Sunday World, Anthony said he been following the Regency Hotel trial due to a keen interest in the proceedings rather than having any connection with anyone involved in the case.

He also revealed he had been in-and-out of prison due to his drug addiction in the past.

Anthony said he had spent “18 years” in prison but had turned his life around and was now clean after beating his drug habit.

He spoke about the devastating impact of drug addiction and how he had once been a promising athlete and had played hurling “for Dublin”. A court previously heard how Anthony played for Dublin minors.

Anthony told the Sunday World how he now wanted to write a book about his life, and had suffered a terribly personal tragedy in recent months.