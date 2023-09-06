Geraldine Herbert: Road deaths are preventable if we tackle our entitled car culture

As plans for lower speed limits are announced, motoring expert Geraldine Herbert writes how greater enforcement with new technology and better road design can also help reduce fatalities

On the afternoon of August 31, 1869, Mary Ward, a well-known astronomer, microscopist, author and artist, was travelling with her husband and two sons through Birr in Co Offaly in a steam-powered car. Driven by 15-year-old Charles Parsons, the car could travel up to four miles per hour. As it went round a sharp corner, Mary was thrown to the ground. She fell under the car, breaking her neck and died instantly. An inquest, held the following day decided no one was to blame.