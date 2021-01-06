| 0.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

George Nkencho family: ‘Gardaí opened fire even though they knew people were inside the house’

Family of George Nkencho ‘will tell investigators they saw him being pepper-sprayed’

Demonstrators taking a knee during a protest for George NKencho at Blanchardstown Garda Station, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Expand

Close

Demonstrators taking a knee during a protest for George NKencho at Blanchardstown Garda Station, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Demonstrators taking a knee during a protest for George NKencho at Blanchardstown Garda Station, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney

Demonstrators taking a knee during a protest for George NKencho at Blanchardstown Garda Station, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

Sources close to the family of George Nkencho, who was shot dead by gardaí outside his home, have said armed gardaí knew that there were people in the hallway of the house when they opened fire.

They say the family will tell investigators that they saw their brother being pepper-sprayed at close range by gardaí while he was armed with a knife, and will ask why he could not have been disarmed by gardaí if they could get that close.

“The family will say that if the gardaí are issuing statements saying they feared George would harm them, then why did they fire shots in their direction and put them in danger,” the sources said.

Privacy