George Nkencho family: ‘Gardaí opened fire even though they knew people were inside the house’

Sources close to the family of George Nkencho, who was shot dead by gardaí outside his home, have said armed gardaí knew that there were people in the hallway of the house when they opened fire.

They say the family will tell investigators that they saw their brother being pepper-sprayed at close range by gardaí while he was armed with a knife, and will ask why he could not have been disarmed by gardaí if they could get that close.

“The family will say that if the gardaí are issuing statements saying they feared George would harm them, then why did they fire shots in their direction and put them in danger,” the sources said.

Two bullets hit the window beside the door close to where the family members were standing.

“They will also say that there was a four second delay between the fourth and fifth shot,” the source added.

"They know George was hit more than once, so they will say the fifth shot was not necessary and that George had already been disabled by the time it was fired.

Flowers left outside the family home of George Nkencho in Hartstown. Photo: Tony Gavin

Flowers left outside the family home of George Nkencho in Hartstown. Photo: Tony Gavin

“Three of George’s siblings were in the house when he arrived surrounded by gardaí.

"His sister opened the door and urged gardaí to stop, saying she could talk to George and that he was ill, but she was told to get back inside and then the firing started.”

The source explained that family members believe that “the gardaí knew they were behind the door”.

A large number of floral bouquets have been left at the front door of the house on Manorsfield Drive in Clonee since the shooting.

George Nkencho as a child

George Nkencho as a child

They have been stacked against the porch, which still has bullet holes in the glass.

Meanwhile it has emerged that the Nkencho family have been subjected to vile racist abuse since George’s death.

Gardaí were called to the house yesterday when a letter was received, written in red biro on a torn page, expressing happiness that he was killed.

It repeats false allegations spread on social media over the weekend that George had convictions for violence.

The letter uses derogatory racist words and curses, and urges the family to leave Clonee.

The letter was opened by George’s sister Gloria, a law graduate who has lived in Ireland since she was a baby.

It is understood gardaí will be carrying out forensic and fingerprint analysis on the letter, envelope and stamp to identify the sender.

The family have also received letters of support, including one from United Glasgow Football Club, of which George was a member in the past.

An Garda Síochána and Gsoc, the Garda watchdog, are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Gardaí have said non-lethal methods were first used to try to disarm Mr Nkencho after they followed him from a nearby shop where he had allegedly threatened staff with a knife.

The source said Gsoc was due to meet with family members and their solicitor Phelim O’Neill but “the meeting was cancelled yesterday”.

It is still unclear when the Nkencho family will have George’s body released to them.

It is understood they have sought an independent post-mortem, but for this to happen a coroner may have to travel from the UK, which is a difficulty during Covid lockdowns on both sides of the Irish Sea.

Mr Nkencho was 27 years old when he died.