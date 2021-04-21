Dublin Zoo is set to reopen its doors on Monday and staff are feeling “cautiously optimistic ahead of the reopening”.

Zoo staff are said to be ‘genuinely excited’ at the prospect of having visitors for the first time in 2021.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday morning at 11am and can only be purchased online on the Dublin Zoo website.

"There is genuine excitement among the staff at the prospect of once more being open to the public. Both the Dublin Zoo team and the animals have missed having visitors around,” a spokesperson said

“Something that people should keep in mind before entering the Zoo is that it is now pre-book only. Visitors must book online before they visit and numbers are restricted,” the spokesperson added.

Visitors will be able to book tickets for the upcoming two weeks.

Opening in a reduced capacity of 20 pc broken into separate sessions, visitors will follow a one-way system around the outdoor Safari Trail.

Some enclosed habitat viewing areas will not be accessible, including the Waldrapp ibis habitat, Zoorassic World and the South American House.

However, visitors will still be able to see the majority of the animals at Dublin Zoo including the herd of Asian elephants, Western chimpanzees, giraffes, Western lowland gorillas, Southern white rhinoceroses, zebras, California sea lions, Humboldt penguins, ring-tailed and red-ruffed lemurs, Bornean orangutans and Asian lions.

Visitors can expect a different experience as tours and live feedings won’t be going ahead.

A number of amenities and facilities will also be closed including the internal animal houses, playgrounds, retail shops, lockers and tier seating at the elephant viewing area.

Some toilet facilities will be open along the route as well as bring your own bottle touch-less water facilities. Cafes and restaurants will also be open but for takeaway only. There will be a “limited” number of picnic tables available for visitors.

The return of visitors will provide “positive stimulation for the animals”, the spokesperson explained.

They added that while in lockdown, “routines have been created for the animals to keep them well stimulated, even whilst the gates have been closed to the public”.

Visitors will be happy to know that gift cards, and free passes will be honoured, and annual passes will be extended and can be used online with the code from their annual pass card.

