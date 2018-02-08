'Gentleman' (52) killed in Dublin stabbing named locally

The victim of a fatal stabbing in west Dublin has been named locally as 52-year-old Bryan Cassidy.

The stabbing occurred at Buirg an Ri Walk, Balgaddy, Co Dublin at approximately 10.20pm on Wednesday night.

Mr Cassidy received serious stab wounds and was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene. It is believed Mr Cassidy was attacked and stabbed several times following a dispute in his home.

A young man, who it is believed to be known to Mr Cassidy, later presented himself to gardaí. The 19-year-old man was arrested shortly after midnight and is being detained.

Mr Cassidy has been remembered as a "gentleman" who was in a relationship with a woman living in Buirg An Ri Walk. Neighbours heard shouting before the stabbing and said Mr Cassidy appeared to try and get help in a house and went to second house before collapsing.

He died at the scene. The area will remain sealed off until the arrival of a pathologist and members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Investigating gardaí are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident but are appealing for witnesses who may be able to help establish exactly what happened to come forward.

Gardaí wish to appeal to witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or have information to contact them at Lucan Garda Station on 01-666 7382 , The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

