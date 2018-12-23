Gentle and mild with zero chance of snow

There is no chance of a white Christmas, with very mild weather forecast for the festive period.

It will be misty, mild and mostly cloudy in the coming days with a good deal of dry weather.

Christmas Eve will be misty and mostly cloudy. There will be some patchy light rain in parts of the south and west but there will be some good dry periods, too, with short sunny spells mostly in Ulster.

It will be cool in Ulster tomorrow night but mild elsewhere with some scattered drizzle and fog.

Christmas Day will be very mild with highs of 11C to 13C, with light winds fresher around coasts. It will be fairly cloudy and misty overall with some bright or short sunny spells. It will be dry apart from some well-scattered patches of drizzle and fog.

St Stephen's Day and Thursday will be misty and mostly cloudy. It will be mainly dry with some patchy drizzle. It will continue mild with highs of up to 12C.

Today will be cloudy and misty with some rain in the south-west and persistent rain over the northern half of the country in the morning, and more rain tonight.

Sunday Independent