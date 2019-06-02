Generous donation helps foot bill for €2.5m lifeboat for Clogherhead

A GENEROUS donation helped foot the bill for a new €2.5m lifeboat that has been delivered to Clogherhead.

Hundreds turned out on a sunny afternoon in Co Louth yesterday to welcome the latest in RNLI lifeboat technology after its delivery from Dorset in the UK.

The €2.5m lifeboat and its launching rig represents a major investment by the RNLI in the station and moves it from a 15-knot lifeboat to a 25-knot one, cutting vital minutes off the time it takes for the crew to reach an emergency.

A significant chunk of the funding for the vessel has been provided through a generous legacy by Wexford farmer Henry Tomkins, who was a lifelong supporter of the RNLI.

The RNLI’s latest lifeboat arrives at Clogherhead, County Louth. . Pictured is the lifeboats Mechanic Padraig Rath with his granddaughter Anna Browne. Picture: Patrick Browne

Mr Tomkins stipulated the lifeboat be named after his long-time friend, the former Arklow RNLI coxswain Michael O’Brien.

RNLI coxswain at Clogherhead, Tomás Whelahan, said: “We were thrilled with the welcome we received on our journey home in our new Shannon class lifeboat.

“I want to thank the many people who came down to Clogherhead to see our arrival, which made it an incredibly special homecoming.

“We have had a great week with the new lifeboat, getting to know it and seeing what it can do on the open sea.”

Online Editors