Generation Broke: Young people and what the cost of living means for them

Ava Whelton, owner of Old Soul Vintage, Tramore, Co Waterford with her dog Liam. &ldquo;I can&rsquo;t afford to buy anything for myself,&rdquo; she says. Photo: Patrick Browne Expand

Ciara O'Loughlin

Shop-owner Ava Whelton is feeling the pinch. Not only from general cost-of-living rises but also the bigger bills attached to the day-to-day running of her shop.

‘Any kind of unexpected cost would be terrifying,’ says young shop owner amid soaring price rises

Ms Whelton (24), who owns Old Soul Vintage clothing store in Tramore, Co Waterford, singles out the rising cost of fuel as hitting her hardest in the pocket.

