Generation Broke: Young people and what the cost of living means for them

Shop-owner Ava Whelton is feeling the pinch. Not only from general cost-of-living rises but also the bigger bills attached to the day-to-day running of her shop.

Ms Whelton (24), who owns Old Soul Vintage clothing store in Tramore, Co Waterford, singles out the rising cost of fuel as hitting her hardest in the pocket.

“The price of car fuel has definitely gone up. It’s already noticeable how much more it is costing for fuel in recent weeks alone.”

She says she has seen a massive €80 increase per month to fill up.

“I have a 2003 Carolla and my insurance for it costs more than the car.

“I used to get by on €50 a week on petrol, whereas now it’s looking at €70 a week.

“My partner is the same and he has a diesel. What we are paying is much more than we used to, even in the past couple of weeks.”

There has also been a noticeable increase in her electricity bill for her shop, Ms Whelton says.

She was surprised, too, when she added her expenses up to see that she is forking out €100 a month on bins.

“I don’t use very much electricity in the shop and I think it was €120 for a couple of months. Then I got another [bill] two months later and it was double that,” she said.

“I was using about the same and I couldn’t understand it as it wasn’t a different season or anything.

“Bins are quite expensive too. I’m spending €25 a week for collection and that does add up. It’s €100 a month.”

The young entrepreneur said she doesn’t have money to spend on herself, and having any kind of surprise payment such as a medical bill would be “terrifying”.

“I’m a small business owner and I do it all myself. My wages wouldn’t be what people probably think they are when you own your own business,” she said.

“You do become conscious of the little things that you would’ve taken for granted.

“So having money left over for yourself? Personally I don’t, I really don’t.

“I had the fear over Christmas that I needed a root canal so I was looking at €300 or €400. It was the end of the world. Luckily, it didn’t happen. But it is a kick up the a**e, and it is terrifying when stuff like that happens.”

She said she has also noticed the price of groceries has risen over the past few months. “I love Lidl and Aldi. I am not fearful of unrecognised brands, but if I was missing a few bits I would run into Tesco or SuperValu and I would notice in those shops that things have gone up.

“You’d get a small hand basket, and with whatever is in that basket you are looking at €40 to €60, which if you spend in Lidl or Aldi you’d get a trolley full.”

‘I can’t afford it – it’s too much’: Hayleigh puts off visits to dentist and physiotherapist

Some young people are avoiding making medical appointments as the cost of living rises further in urban areas.

Hayleigh Murphy (25), lives on the north side of Dublin city and said she avoids going to the doctor, dentist or physiotherapist as she cannot afford it.

Ms Murphy works in a bakery and says she should be entitled to a medical card.

But as she rents from a private landlord her rent shows up in her bank statements as being transferred to a single person, so she has not yet been successful in proving the amount she is paying towards her home in Drumcondra, Dublin.

“I refuse to go to the doctor or dentist. I qualify for a medical card but they refuse to believe that I’m renting and won’t give me one,” Ms Murphy told the Irish Independent.

“If I was living at home with what I’m earning I wouldn’t qualify, but I should now because I’m renting but they keep asking for more and more proof – more bank statements, letters from landlords, tenancy agreements, all that over and over again so I just gave up.

“I’m supposed to get physiotherapy for my foot every week but it’s €60 per session.

“I can’t afford it, it’s too much.

“I’m in desperate need of a dentist visit.

“My teeth are getting so bad but I’m afraid he’s going to gonna be like ‘you need this and that done’ and it’s going to cost me a bomb.”

The Dubliner recently moved from Harold’s Cross to Drumcondra.

She wanted to live closer to work as it was costing her €160 a month to get the bus. Now she lives within walking distance.

Ms Murphy shares a one-bed apartment with her partner and they are paying €80 more than the house in Harolds Cross. However, that was in a house-share situation.

Although it is hard to compare her bills exactly as she has recently moved, Ms Murphy said she did think her bills had gone up.

She has noticed her weekly food shop for two people has risen by between €10 and €20.