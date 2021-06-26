Geldof among those in dispute with rental firm seeking examinership

Tenants and landlords owed up to €400,000 by a company that had been renting luxurious properties across Dublin fear they may never get their money.

Period Door Properties Limited (PDP) has petitioned the High Court for an examiner, claiming its liabilities currently exceed its assets by nearly €4m.

The lettings company is involved in disputes with some high-profile figures, including Boomtown Rats singer Bob Geldof, concerning a property in Crosthwaite Park, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin.

Some landlords who let their properties to PDP, which in turn rented them out, are owed thousands in rent arrears, while dozens of tenants have been left in the lurch.

Renters are owed up to €100,000, according to recent orders by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB), after PDP failed to return their deposits.

Four more decisions were published yesterday, with PDP ordered to pay deposits and damages of more than €7,000

Landlord David Morris, who owns a property in Irishtown, Dublin 4, took a case with the RTB last year after PDP stopped paying him rent.

On May 19, the RTB ordered PDP to pay Mr Morris €24,000 and to give up possession of the dwelling. Mr Morris signed a lease with PDP in 2017, and everything was running smoothly until last August, when the payments suddenly stopped.

“They just wouldn’t return my texts or calls,” he said.

Like other landlords who entered into agreements with PDP, he is “confused” about what is going on with the company.

Last March, directors Paul Hourican and Susan Hourican resigned, as did company secretary Amy Hourican.

Geoff Hogan, with an address of Aylmer Road, Newcastle, Co Dublin, is listed as the current managing director.

In an affidavit, Mr Hogan said the pandemic “caused numerous trading difficulties” and the introduction of emergency measures by the Government “prohibited the company from evicting any sub-tenants who refused to pay the rent”.

He said the pandemic caused tenants to spend more time in their room, “which resulted in a massive increase in utility consumption”. He further claimed PDP is owed €450,000 in unpaid rent and €200,000 in utility payments.

Mr Hogan predicted an “onslaught of litigation and the displacement of numerous tenants” if the court refuses protection. PDP has been involved in 91 RTB disputes since 2017. In a handful of cases, the RTB ruled in PDP’s favour, with one tenant owing the company up to €4,400 in rent arrears.

The company had been subletting and renting houses and apartments from up to 20 individuals, including Mr Geldof. According to court documents, it is involved in five ongoing legal disputes with landlords.

Some of its creditors include rental website Daft.ie, Virgin Media and Flogas, as well as dozens of tenants.

The Irish Independent previously revealed how tenants renting a house on Ailesbury Road took RTB cases after PDP failed to return their deposits, claiming there were outstanding electricity and gas bills of more than €7,000.

However, the RTB found this was the accumulation of underestimated meter readings “going back years” and related to a period predating their tenancy.

The petition for examinership is due to be heard in the High Court on June 30.

The Irish Independent contacted Period Door Properties for comment.