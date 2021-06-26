| 9.1°C Dublin

Geldof among those in dispute with rental firm seeking examinership

Bob Geldof is in a dispute with Period Door Properties Limited over a property in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin. Photo: Yui Mok Expand

Amy Molloy

Tenants and landlords owed up to €400,000 by a company that had been renting luxurious properties across Dublin fear they may never get their money.

Period Door Properties Limited (PDP) has petitioned the High Court for an examiner, claiming its liabilities currently exceed its assets by nearly €4m.

The lettings company is involved in disputes with some high-profile figures, including Boomtown Rats singer Bob Geldof, concerning a property in Crosthwaite Park, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin.

