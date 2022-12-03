‘GDPR red tape in the Prison Service means I cannot divorce the husband who beat me’

A woman who miscarried twins after an assault by her violent husband said she was prevented from divorcing him by data protection legislation, while he was serving a prison sentence.

Susan Walmsley (43) filed for divorce seven years ago but remains married to Muhammed Tajik (33), who she says “almost destroyed me” after assaulting her so severely she miscarried twins three weeks later.

Ms Walmsley’s legal team attempted to send divorce papers to Tajik, as he was serving a prison sentence for assault causing harm to her.

However, due to GDPR legislation the Irish Prison Service could not furnish her solicitors with information on where he was jailed.

Ms Walmsley’s legal team then became unable to convince the British courts to allow the divorce.

Ms Walmsley was seriously assaulted by Tajik at the apartment they had shared in Lower Rathmines Road, Dublin in December 2015.

Tajik, an asylum seeker from Afghanistan, beat Ms Walmsley so severely he knocked several teeth out, fractured her jaw and eye socket and caused swelling to her neck, as well as causing lesions on her brain.

Tragically, weeks after the attack, Ms Walmsley said, she miscarried twins she was carrying – a loss she is unable to come to terms with. Ms Walmsley, from Sheffield, said even two days before the marriage ceremony in Turkey in 2015, she had a black eye, where Tajik had assaulted her. She covered it with make-up.

“I was so afraid,” Ms Walmsley said. “And now, I’m still locked in that marriage. And I’m afraid of what he will do to other women.

“Getting my divorce is about finally breaking free of him. I don’t want him to have any hold on me anymore. I want to feel completely safe and that he has nothing to do with my life.

“I’ve phoned the courts so many times and I’m still stuck here, nothing having progressed.

“I’ve been let down badly by the Irish and British system. I’ve had to fight the system, rather than it automatically helping me, as a victim and I hate that word ‘victim’.

“I’m a survivor and I want to change the legislation for any woman who’s been the victim of violence, so that she can easily divorce violent and controlling men.

“I don’t want to have his name on paperwork anymore. The stress is unbelievable, it’s like I’m tied to everything that happened to me.

“My life is on hold and this keeps me awake at night but if I can make a change in the law, then I will at least feel I’ve accomplished something, to help other women.”

She feels aggrieved that EU data protection legislation has been utilised for prisoners in this way.

She blames the legislation for making a swift “right to divorce” from a violent spouse an “unduly time-consuming and complex process”.

“He almost destroyed me but was able to move on and even be protected by GDPR in prison. GDPR legislation is fair enough for citizens who contribute to society and who haven’t committed a crime.

“It shouldn’t be used to protect the privacy of prisoners, who’ve carried out serious crimes when their estranged spouses, who’ve suffered at their hands, need to escape violent marriages. If the data protection legislation hadn’t been utilised, I could have been divorced in 2018 and not still here, years later, married to this monster,” she said.

Ms Walmsley is deeply concerned for other victims of domestic violence. The mother of two wants to highlight the problems she faced to help prevent the same happening to other women. “I felt like he was protected and had more rights than I do, even after what he did to me.”

In 2016, Ms Walmsley first filed for divorce but gained legal advice in England that she had to wait for a year after her marriage, in Turkey in 2015. In December 2017, Tajik was sentenced to three years for assault causing harm to Ms Walmsley. Her legal team in England attempted to send divorce papers to the Irish Prison Service but in September 2018, the prison service wrote back, stating: “Please be advised we do not have a prisoner by the name of Muhammed Tajik, with the date of birth 03.06.1989 currently detained at Wheatfield Place of Detention.”

It has become clear the Irish Prison Service will not share prisoner information with anyone apart from law enforcement – due to GDPR data legislation.

But the divorce courts in England have not accepted the divorce application thus far on the basis that Tajik, who was released from prison in February 2020, has not been located.

This is despite UK and indeed Irish legislation allowing for divorce if a spouse cannot be located.

After the Irish Prison Service was unable to provide data information, Ms Walmsley’s legal team applied to dispense with the marriage in January 2019, on the basis Tajik could not be found.

However by June 2019, the British courts refused the application on the basis Tajik was within the Irish prison system and thus locatable.

The Irish Prison Service again stated in August 2019, it could not provide data on a prisoner.

By November 2020 the British courts again refused the application, dissatisfied all attempts had been made to find Tajik. It is understood there were then delays within the court system during Covid-19.

And by October this year, the solicitors were then asked to reissue the application. There has been no development on the separation since. This process has been ongoing.

And Ms Walmsley remains in a legal purgatory – unable to move on with her life.

Ms Walmsley has no idea where Tajik resides after his release from prison.

However, a journalistic investigation has revealed he was still in Dublin in the summer.

Ms Walmsley is calling for data protection legislation to be amended, to stop it being adopted to allow a prisoner to stay anonymous during divorce proceedings brought by a victim. “I felt lost and helpless because there was nothing more to do to try to get away from him completely,” Ms Walmsley said.

The Irish Independent has learned that even if a prisoner is asked by the authorities to give their information over, if the prisoner refuses, the authorities cannot allow for their data to be released due to GDPR.

“His rights meant he was more protected than I am,” Ms Walmsley said.

“A divorce in this situation should be automatic. I shouldn’t have had to fight for seven years for a right to be free of this horrific marriage.

“I shouldn’t have been made to feel I needed his permission to end this marriage after the violence he committed. This has been a nightmare, it’s been hell – women should never be forced to stay married to someone who almost killed them.

“When he came out of prison, he boasted online about being in prison. He posted a photo of himself outside Mountjoy Prison.”

Tajik entered Ms Walmsley’s life by “grooming” her on Instagram. She says he “love bombed” her, pretending to be the “perfect gentleman,” while also “posing as someone with all the same interests as me”.

Ms Walmsley believes Tajik is still a “danger to women”, and fears he is capable “of killing someone”.

A spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service said: “In light of General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR), the Irish Prison Service is not in position to discuss any persons within its

custody.”

The Ministry of Justice in Britain said it could not comment and the Judiciary press office in Britain said: “I’m afraid the judiciary cannot comment on individual cases.”

The Department of Justice in Ireland confirmed there are routes to divorce without knowledge of an estranged spouse’s whereabouts.

The department was also asked about the specific situation of GDPR being utilised in prisons in such a scenario but did not respond.