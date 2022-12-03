| 8°C Dublin

‘GDPR red tape in the Prison Service means I cannot divorce the husband who beat me’

Susan Walmsley miscarried twins after a violent assault by estranged spouse, writes Laura Lynott

Susan Walmsley suffered injuries at the hands of Muhammed Tajik, who she married in 2015 Expand

Laura Lynott

A woman who miscarried twins after an assault by her violent husband said she was prevented from divorcing him by data protection legislation, while he was serving a prison sentence.

Susan Walmsley (43) filed for divorce seven years ago but remains married to Muhammed Tajik (33), who she says “almost destroyed me” after assaulting her so severely she miscarried twins three weeks later.

