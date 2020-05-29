Close

Gaybo in his own words: ‘You’re pretty handy on the box but you don’t dress very well, do you?’

For over 50 years, Gay Byrne was an ever-present voice on our TV and radio sets. In the early part of his career, he wrote a weekly column for the Evening Herald. In this series we revisit some of his articles. Here, 'Uncle Gaybo' gets some sartorial advice and a parking ticket on Henry Street

Early days: Gaybo in the 1960s Expand
Successful career: Gay Byrne in RTÉ studios back in 1964 Expand

Gay Byrne

OCT 13, 1964

You know, the funniest things can happen to you in Dublin’s Henry Street. I was half way between Mary Street and Radio Eireann when this fellow accosted me. The act of being accosted, in itself, does not worry me, because I’m well used to it by now.

You will find, if you ever go on TV, that part of the wages for repeated appearance on the box is the conferring of the right, on all sorts of strange people, to accost you on the street, in the buses, on trains, in cafes, restaurants and cinemas, safe in the knowledge that you are intensely interested in their opinions about Terry Wogan, Frank Hall, Charles Mitchell, the Late Late Show and what have you.