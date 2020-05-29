Gaybo in his own words: ‘You’re pretty handy on the box but you don’t dress very well, do you?’

OCT 13, 1964

You know, the funniest things can happen to you in Dublin’s Henry Street. I was half way between Mary Street and Radio Eireann when this fellow accosted me. The act of being accosted, in itself, does not worry me, because I’m well used to it by now.

You will find, if you ever go on TV, that part of the wages for repeated appearance on the box is the conferring of the right, on all sorts of strange people, to accost you on the street, in the buses, on trains, in cafes, restaurants and cinemas, safe in the knowledge that you are intensely interested in their opinions about Terry Wogan, Frank Hall, Charles Mitchell, the Late Late Show and what have you.

This chap was about my own age and was quite neat and pleasant in dress, and he detained me by putting a vice-like grip on my arm.

Gay Byrne on 'The Late Late Show' set in 1966.

Gay Byrne on 'The Late Late Show' set in 1966.

I suppose I should have noticed the slight stare in his eye. I was just past him in the crowd when I knew I was trapped.

“Ah, Gay, there y’are,” he said, and straight away I gave him full marks for his powers of observation.

“All the same,” he said. “No matter what you say (I hadn’t said a word!) you’re very good on the telly, now, to give you your due.”

So I looked suitably coy and blushed and mumbled something about doing our best, before adding the noncommittal “indeed”.

I find that to say “indeed” in these situations is a great help. “You know,” he said, “it’s a funny thing but I was just saying to a crowd of the lads a few nights ago that I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see you getting married in no time at all.”

I knew that running into this on the Late Late Show in amongst the audience with a microphone in my hand would have been the answer to a prayer. So, with the mean streak that’s in me, I said: “Oh really, what makes you say that?”

Gay Byrne pictured in RTE back in 1967

Gay Byrne pictured in RTE back in 1967

Married

“Ah, you know,” he said, “that you have that settled look, and you’re pretty handy on the box, right enough.” (What exactly that had to do with getting married I just wouldn’t know)

A man in your position should try to do a little better

I thought he had run dry and was going to let me go when the kick came.

“But,” he said, and his tone and his eyes never flickered, “you don’t dress very well, do you?”

At the time I was wearing my going away suit (a term which I believe is used to describe the clothes you get into after escaping from those ridiculous tails and hat on the day of days) and it was a fairly nice suit. But suddenly, under the steady gaze of this bloke’s critical eyes, it seemed to crumple up into a soggy mess.

“I mean,” he said, “a man in your position should try to do a little better. I mean, it’s expected of you after all, isn’t it?”

I said it was, and we all did try to do our best and that really I didn’t see what his complaint was.

“But you don’t wear the gear,” he said. “I mean, people like you working with the Swinging Blue Jeans and the Searchers and the Royal Showband and all, you should all wear the gear, that’s what I mean.”

I realised that he wanted all Telifis Eireann and Radio Eireann announcers to appear on the streets running around in the Beatles’ stage suits and all I could do was to agree and promise to look into it.

No sooner had I said that than the second kick came, again without the slightest alteration in tack, tone or eye.

He asked me if I could give him five bob as he was on “Skid Row”. Then I heard the full, sad tale of his sorry plight. You couldn’t help liking him and he did pretty well out of the encounter, but I couldn’t help wondering if every time he did his five bob commercial he got their attention first by insulting them about their clothes.

You’ve got to admit it’s a new approach. Then there came a flash of inspiration.

“Ah,” said he, “sure you ARE married, aren’t you?” And with that, I left him in the crowds.

So when I finished my job in Radio Eireann and went back down Henry Street to where I had left the car, and, of course there was a ticket on it. The gentleman responsible for issuing such a ticket was standing over.

Having paid the pound, I felt that this chap confirmed a thought I’ve had for some time – the standard of lad joining the Garda in Ireland over the past few years is going up and up. They are smart, bright, intelligent, on the ball, courteous, polite and most of all, they’re reasonable about borderline cases and can use that most important of day-to-day commodities – discretion.

This may sound patronising; I hope it doesn’t, but you have to admit, coming from someone who has already been stung for a pound, dammit – it’ s sincere.