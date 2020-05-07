Gay man awarded €8,000 for comments at work

A 29-year-old gay man who was allegedly told by a born-again Christian colleague "don't catch anything over the weekend" has been awarded €8,000 for enduring sexual harassment at work.

At the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), the former trainee recruiter with the recruitment agency claimed his colleague referred to certain entertainment venues as being "full of fairies and faggots".

The recruiter viewed this comment by the recruitment consultant as a derogatory reference to his sexual orientation and found it offensive.

Concerning his colleague's alleged "don't catch anything over the weekend" comment on more than one Friday, the recruiter interpreted this as a reference to his sexual orientation and by association a sexually transmitted disease.

The recruiter, who had previously worked for the Irish Naval Service and UK Navy, said while he was preparing to leave his employment on November 15, 2018, his colleague addressed the office, saying: "If we need him, we will find him on Grindr."

This comment was a reference to an online dating application for gay, bisexual and transsexual persons.

The recruiter told the WRC that the comment had left him "horrified".

WRC adjudication officer Patsy Doyle found, on the balance of probability, the complainant experienced the commentary he reflected in his evidence and ordered the agency to pay €8,000 for the sexual harassment.

Ms Doyle found the recruiter did try to raise the initial comments with the employer on November 13, 2018, but they got lost in the primacy of his performance shortfalls, which were a major consideration for his employer alongside his personal issues.

"At that time, I must accept that the complainant was very vulnerable, and this seems to have been overlooked by the respondent," Ms Doyle said.

Ms Doyle rejected the argument advanced by the complainant that the workplace had a strong religious ethos which frowned on homosexuality.

Irish Independent